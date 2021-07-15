Katy Perry joins Miranda Kerr for her first post-pregnancy yoga session

Katy Perry has joined Miranda Kerr for her first yoga session since her pregnancy. The 36-year-old star - who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August last year - teamed up with her partner's ex-wife at Malibu's Jonathan Club, where they had a wellness day with trainer Nichelle Hines and model Josephine Skriver.

Alongside some videos, she wrote: "Spent me #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr. "First time I did yoga since being preggers... let's just say I enjoyed Shavasana okkkk (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) Miranda shared the post with her own followers, adding: "I love you Katy Perry." The 'Roar' hitmaker has previously opened up about her "close" relationship with Orlando's ex-wife, with whom he has 10-year-old son Flynn.

Katy said: "In our modern family, she's probably the most health-conscious of everyone. "One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack." Meanwhile, Miranda thinks Orlando’s romance has made him happier than ever, which in turn has made him a better father to their son.

She recently said: “I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing.” The Kora Organics founder – who is now married to Evan Spiegel, with whom she has three-year-old Hart and Myles, 21 months – also insisted she and Orlando have always put their son first, even when it came to their decision to separate. She added: “Even when we were separating, I thought, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, it really is.’