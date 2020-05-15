Khloe Kardashian lost 'almost 30kg' since giving birth

Khloe Kardashian has lost "almost 60 pounds" (about 25kg) since giving birth, as she detailed her new healthy lifestyle in a video for Poosh.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star welcomed her daughter True into the world two years ago, and Khloe has now revealed that since becoming a mother, she has managed to shed her pregnancy weight and lose an impressive 60 lbs in total.

Khloe Kardashian shows her slimmer body in a recent Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to her sister Kourtney Kardashian in a livestream for Kourtney's lifestyle website Poosh, she said: "If you're trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand. Now that I'm in my weight vicinity goal - I'm around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I'm like, 'Woo! It's the dream.' "

And whilst the 35-year-old reality star knows the importance of eating healthy, she admits she hasn't been watching what she eats amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She added: "In this world, I don't really watch what I eat. That doesn't mean I'm binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True's eating.