Khloe Kardashian lost 'almost 30kg' since giving birth
Khloe Kardashian has lost "almost 60 pounds" (about 25kg) since giving birth, as she detailed her new healthy lifestyle in a video for Poosh.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star welcomed her daughter True into the world two years ago, and Khloe has now revealed that since becoming a mother, she has managed to shed her pregnancy weight and lose an impressive 60 lbs in total.
Speaking to her sister Kourtney Kardashian in a livestream for Kourtney's lifestyle website Poosh, she said: "If you're trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand. Now that I'm in my weight vicinity goal - I'm around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I'm like, 'Woo! It's the dream.' "
And whilst the 35-year-old reality star knows the importance of eating healthy, she admits she hasn't been watching what she eats amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She added: "In this world, I don't really watch what I eat. That doesn't mean I'm binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True's eating.
"You never know if tomorrow's happening. I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen."
As for Kourtney, the 40-year-old star loves to eat healthy foods, and has learned how to "choose [her] calories wisely" by opting to skip sugary drinks and indulging in sweet treats in moderation.
She said: "For me, eating is a lifestyle. I love healthy foods as well. I love a great salad. I love good fruit. I think I balance it."
And whilst Khloe agreed, she insisted finding balance and "maintaining" a healthy lifestyle is the most important thing.
She explained: "Once you get to your goal, it's okay to maintain, and maintaining does not mean depriving yourself of the greatness of life."