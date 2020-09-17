Level 1: Gyms ready to welcome back clients at 50% capacity

South Africa is getting ready to move to level 1 of the nationwide lockdown on September 21.

These regulations update the rules put in place as part of the country’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak. The new laws lift a number of restrictions previously imposed, including the introduction of 50 percent gym capacity.

Which may be good news for the industry and those who love going to the gym – it’s never been a more important time to be active and committed to health.

The lifting of the capacity restriction will allow more people to invest in their health.

A Virgin Active spokesperson says Virgin Active has moved to a 50 percent of its capacity limit and “as our clubs are so spacious, this will increase the number of spaces available for our members to train and allow more people to access the club”.