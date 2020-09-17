Level 1: Gyms ready to welcome back clients at 50% capacity
South Africa is getting ready to move to level 1 of the nationwide lockdown on September 21.
These regulations update the rules put in place as part of the country’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak. The new laws lift a number of restrictions previously imposed, including the introduction of 50 percent gym capacity.
Which may be good news for the industry and those who love going to the gym – it’s never been a more important time to be active and committed to health.
The lifting of the capacity restriction will allow more people to invest in their health.
A Virgin Active spokesperson says Virgin Active has moved to a 50 percent of its capacity limit and “as our clubs are so spacious, this will increase the number of spaces available for our members to train and allow more people to access the club”.
Members no longer need to book a visit to a club, only group classes will need to be booked. Even though the gym will still need to manage capacity, the club encourages members to check the club capacity indicators on their website which will show them how busy each club is throughout the day.
Masks are not a necessity when doing vigorous activity like cardio, and Virgin has created outdoor training zones where possible. The hygiene and social distancing protocols still remain a focus.
However, for those who are not ready to train indoors at the gym, Virgin Active spokesperson says they had online options. “Our online library of workouts offer more than 350 different live and on-demand options to keep them motivated and on track.”