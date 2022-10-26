Lisa Raleigh on rebounding and reconnecting with your inner child

Have you heard of rebounding – exercising on a mini trampoline? Neither had I until I came across Lisa Raleigh’s bounti studio. Raleigh, a nutrition coach and personal trainer, founded bounti, an exercise programme in which you jump on a small trampoline and get a workout that builds strength and burns calories at the same time.

With life being so busy, it’s always difficult to squeeze in time for exercise. The rebounding classes held at Raleigh’s studio in Bryanston include all the equipment you need for the class. All you need is comfortable gym wear. The classes are beginner friendly, suitable for all ages and consist of basic movements that anyone can do. Raleigh said she had heard a lot of myths about rebounding, the most common being that it was for the elderly, only useful if you’re injured, or for occupational therapy.

“While it’s true that rebounding is incredibly beneficial for any of these conditions, it’s got so many amazing health benefits that are not just perks, but essential to all of us. “Just a few of these benefits include lymphatic circulation, the fact that it’s low-impact and the convenience of being able to do it absolutely anywhere,” she said. According to Raleigh, rebounding “is an all-encompassing, comprehensive full-body workout”.

Raleigh shared that she loved seeing people’s views change after attending a class. “It’s so rewarding to just see the pure joy, and hear the inspiring testimonials.” “Rebounding is a modality that really brings the fun factor to exercise. The weightlessness of quite literally jumping for joy naturally brings out a child-like elation in almost everyone! I strongly believe that exercise shouldn’t be boring, a dreaded drag or impossibly difficult. “In fact, it needs to be fun and enjoyable in order for you to be consistent at it, and reap sustainable, long-term results. The relief that I see in my clients after class, that they’ve actually found an exercise that they love, is all the fulfilment and job-satisfaction I need!”

“While still catering to our clients who have been with us for ages, we also had to work on making the classes a space where beginners feel safe and welcome,” she said. Raleigh shared that re-thinking the intensity, duration and style of many of the classes had been challenging but exciting. “We’re focusing on creating a lot more beginner-style classes, tutorials and workshops, so definitely watch the space. Taking it back to basics has been a really fun and inspiring change,” she said.