London - It's almost 20 years since she was a Bond girl, showing off her figure in an orange bikini.

But Halle Berry proves that at the age of 53 her abs still look fab. The Oscar-wining actress posted a photograph of her perfectly toned tummy to her 5.8 million followers on Instagram.

She has been working hard to get in shape for her latest film Bruised, which she also directs.

Alongside the image the mother of two wrote: “One of my goals for Bruised? Ripped abs and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!”

Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at - fighting - and is trying to redeem herself.

Her performance coach Mubarak Malik says the actress has been training as hard as a top-level athlete. “She trains for four hours a day. She’s intermittent fasting. She’s inspired me,” he said.

For the last two years, you've showed up, showed out and shared this crazy fitness adventure with me and @peterleethomas! I'm so eternally grateful for you guys, and wanted to create something extra special to celebrate our two years together - I'm thrilled to announce my first EVER fitness collection, rē•spin by Halle Berry!! To introduce you to the collection, @peterleethomas and I will be doing back to back #PHITTalks using rē•spin pieces, and this week? We're talking about the subject y'all can NOT stop asking about - Core work!!

MMA fighter Brian Ortega has been helping her get in shape.

Berry, who won a best actress Oscar for the 2001 film Monster’s Ball, played Bond girl Jinx Johnson in Die Another Day the following year, opposite Pierce Brosnan as 007. 

