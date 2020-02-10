Alongside the image the mother of two wrote: “One of my goals for Bruised? Ripped abs and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!” Picture: Instagram

London - It's almost 20 years since she was a Bond girl, showing off her figure in an orange bikini. But Halle Berry proves that at the age of 53 her abs still look fab. The Oscar-wining actress posted a photograph of her perfectly toned tummy to her 5.8 million followers on Instagram.

She has been working hard to get in shape for her latest film Bruised, which she also directs.

Alongside the image the mother of two wrote: “One of my goals for Bruised? Ripped abs and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!”

Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at - fighting - and is trying to redeem herself.