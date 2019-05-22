Gone are the days of Mufasa being known as the sexy, chubby rapper. These days he sports a six pack that would make even D'Angelo jealous.
In a post that has stunned Instagram users, Nyovest shared two images of himself side, by side, before the transformation and after the transformation.
In a caption that's sweet and short, Nyovest emphasised that where fitness is involved, discipline and mind power are important in achieving goals.
The "Doc Shebeleza" hitmaker has been in the limelight since starting his journey a few months ago. Recently, after sharing his sentiment on healthy eating on Twitter, the muso got in to hot water after offering what most tweeps believed was unsolicited advice. He was further accused of body shaming after he shared an image of a larger man and said this used to be him.
"Here's some motivation. It's all in your mind!!!! Consistency and Discipline is the name of the game!!!!", his caption read.
All we can say, is that Nyovest looks good.