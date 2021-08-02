LOOK: Jonah Hill gets tattoo to celebrate body positivity

Jonah Hill has had a tattoo to celebrate body positivity. The 37-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to share pictures of his new inking, which mimics the Body Glove apparel company's black and yellow logo, but features a hand posed in the 'rock on' sign with the words Body Love underneath.

He captioned the post: "BODY LOVE [rock on and heart emojis] (sic)" Jonah's new tattoo comes a few months after he revealed he “finally loves and accepts” himself after years of “public mockery” about his body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill) Alongside a screenshot of paparazzi photos of him shirtless after going surfing in Malibu, the '21 Jump Street' star wrote on Instagram: “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.

“So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. " I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post . And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post’. It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love. (sic)”