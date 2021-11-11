LOOK: Mzansi’s celeb moms who are bikini ready

Summer is here, temperatures are on the rise and celebrities are bringing the heat to the beach as they show off their summer bodies. A-listers are celebrating the season with sizzling Instagram posts. Whether it was a beach photo shoot while on an island holiday, a quick trip to the pool, or a sexy video shot right at home, celebs are serving confidence on Instagram.

While some can't wait to show off their beach body after a long winter, these celebs also stay bikini-ready year-round. Check out the hottest celebrity beach bodies. Minnie Dlamini -Jones is no stranger to looking bikini ready. Even after giving birth to her boy, she was able to snap back to her pre-pregnancy body. In an Instagram post, the star showed off her body in a bikini. Her caption read: “Hello Summer this is your body.’’

The TV presenter has been posting more pictures showing off her body, this time in Zanzibar. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) Her comments sections were filled with comments admiring her body. Caspper Nyovest’s baby mama and entrepreneur said: “Hot mom summer is real this time round.” Speaking on her body after giving birth, Nandi Madida said: “But did you not just have a baby yesterday.”

Idols judge, Unathi Nkayi has just turned 43 and looked amazing in a bikini during her birthday weekend. She has worked hard all year but admits that it can be hard to maintain with a busy work schedule. In an Instagram post, the singer appreciated her nanny for motivating her to go to the gym.

“Surround yourself with people who want the best for you even when you don’t. My kids’ nanny forced me to train today. I told her broadcasting live 6 days a week is tiring and I need to rest. She said ‘Okay Sis Unathi, I hear you but get out of bed and go train now. You haven’t been to the gym for over a week so you’ve rested enough,” said Nkayi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) Last year, the Mome Mahlangu star revealed she achieved her weight loss by eating clean and exercising. When she started, she weighed 110 kg.