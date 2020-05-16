Mapule Ndhlovu urges you to move more at home

Ever since the lockdown started 50 days ago, most South Africans were forced to stay at home to help flatten the curve.

At first, it was a challenge adapting to the new regulations but many seem to be in tune and are now doing the most to make sure they maintain a healthy lifestyle without breaking the rules.

We had a chat with Mapule Ndhlovu, a fitness queen who found ways to make exercising from home more enjoyable by using some home apparatus and fun music.

Ndhlovu is part of the #MoveMoreAtHome campaign started by Shield to help South Africans stay active at home during this Covid-19 lockdown.

Although many are cool with working out from home, Ndlovu says there is still a big challenge because most people want a quick fix forgetting that this needs to be a change of lifestyle.

“We all have to be patient because this is affecting the whole world, and we all have to play a role in making a positive change. With that said, I would advise that we start learning how to workout indoors and make sure that we stay positive and active to maintain a certain level of fitness for when this is all done,” said Ndhlovu.

She also urges people to do body weight exercises that don’t require any equipment such as skipping, burpees, squats, lunges, push-ups and mountain climbers.

On her toned body, Ndhlovu said she watches what she eats.

She added: “I’ve been very mindful of what I put in my mouth. I also make time for my workout and have accountability partners to keep me in check and make sure I commit to working out.”

She also added that health and fitness it’s not just a short team thing, it’s a lifestyle change and people must do what works best for them.

“Always remember that we are all different and you have to find what works for you and work towards being a better version of yourself. Consistency is key and don’t forget to #MoveMoreAtHome!”