Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son Archie. File picture: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle appears to be in no hurry to get her pre-baby body back.



She is not putting any pressure on herself and looks to be taking it easy.





Its been a little over two months since baby Archie was born, which means that Meghan is still adjusting to her new life as a mom.





And apparently, part of that is adopting an incredibly chill post-baby workout routine.





According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Meghan really loves being fit, but she’s not in a rush to hit the gym super hard like she did before having a baby. She’s taking time to focus on her baby.





"She has been taking it easy,’ Nicholl said on ET. ‘And I hear that yoga is very much on her post-birth fitness regime, nothing too strenuous."





Meghan’s mom Doria, who is a yoga instructor, reportedly took up postpartum yoga and baby yoga specifically so she could teach Meghan, which has made up the majority of Meghan’s fitness routine since having Archie.