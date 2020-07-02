Most popular running shoes in SA revealed

In light of the current Covid-19 restrictions, more and more of us are turning to pounding the pavements as an alternative to our usual gym, sporting or fitness activity.

Worldwide searches in April for “best running shoes” and “running shoes” were up by 106 percent and 163 percent respectively, whilst searches for “stretches before running” has seen a massive 300 percent increase, highlighting the surge in the numbers of people taking up the activity.

With this in mind, SportsShoes.com commissioned the research to provide the ultimate inspiration for those who are either new to running and looking for their perfect shoe or are looking to upgrade their current pair of running shoes as their miles increase.

Analysing search data for 65 shoe models across 40 countries, the research revealed the Adidas Ultraboost as the most popular running shoe worldwide with 32 out of 40 countries searching for the model the most and a whopping 327 000 monthly searches for the model on average.

The second most searched for shoe around the world was the Nike React with 121 000 average monthly searches. Here’s the top five: