No Valentines Date? Don't worry, just train and admire yourself like Somizi
Valentine’s Day is marketed as a day filled with flowers, chocolates, and possibly some diamond jewellery.
But not everyone is lucky enough to have a Valentine’s Day with the love of their life. In fact, some just choose to make this day about self-love instead of a romantic relationship.
Celebrity chef and presenter, Somizi Mhlongo may be one of those people. He has taken to his Instagram to share a moment of self-love on Valentines Day. In the video at the gym, the star is seen wearing an all-red outfit with a touch of white. And in true Somizi style, the outfit has glitter.
Somizi then motivates himself to run into a new relationship. We don’t know if that is a hit for new love or not. When rumours of him finding love surfaced, he quickly dismissed them.
Taking to his Instagram, Somizi shared a screenshot from a blog post that had a picture of him and his friend Bongani Bongzie Mfihlo claiming they were dating.
Somizi shut down the rumour, saying that they were just good friends, adding it was unfortunate that every guy he poses with will be dubbed “his new love” when he was enjoying the single life.
“So I’m not allowed to be seen with any male. Kushukuthi ngisazo finder mos ama new loves .(this means I’ll keep on having alleged new love).
“Kumnandi kwa singlehood mo (it’s nice being single), Bongani, askies my friend, don’t worry you will be replaced soon. Enjoy it while this new love lasts. LOL,” SomG wrote in the caption.