No Valentines Date? Don't worry, just train and admire yourself like Somizi

But not everyone is lucky enough to have a Valentine’s Day with the love of their life. In fact, some just choose to make this day about self-love instead of a romantic relationship.

Celebrity chef and presenter, Somizi Mhlongo may be one of those people. He has taken to his Instagram to share a moment of self-love on Valentines Day. In the video at the gym, the star is seen wearing an all-red outfit with a touch of white. And in true Somizi style, the outfit has glitter.

Somizi then motivates himself to run into a new relationship. We don’t know if that is a hit for new love or not. When rumours of him finding love surfaced, he quickly dismissed them.

Taking to his Instagram, Somizi shared a screenshot from a blog post that had a picture of him and his friend Bongani Bongzie Mfihlo claiming they were dating.