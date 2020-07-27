Nomzamo Mbatha shows off her rock hard abs

While most people are going crazy over Nomzamo’s abs. The start once tweeted that, she is obsessed with another body part.

“My favourite body part has got to be my neck. (I’m weird like that),” Nomzamo shared on Twitter.

Nomzamo has been honest about her fitness journey. She has poked fun at her curves before and spoke about her gains when she has been travelling. But she keeps herself in check and is all kinds of bootylicious.

If you are looking for an exercise that can help get your abs popping, try crunches.

Starting position

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and your feet touching the floor. Cross your arms over your chest with your hands touching your shoulders.

The movement

Lift your shoulders off the floor upwards using your stomach muscles for support then back down. It’s important not to lift your whole back off the floor as this could strain it.