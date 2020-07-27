Nomzamo Mbatha shows off her rock hard abs
Everyone knows that actress Nomzamo Mbatha has a banging body. When we think #BodyGoals, she is definitely one of the names that come to mind.
In the past few weeks, the star has been showing off her “rocks hard” abs and we are loving it.
The actress took to Instagram to share a picture that shows just how much work she has been doing during lockdown.
In a picture was an accompanying caption which read: “Running through your mind been keeping me toned.”
Many celebrities and fans praised her for her body. Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala commented and said, “And then? For the why? Some people will annoy you with too much Hotness.”
While most people are going crazy over Nomzamo’s abs. The start once tweeted that, she is obsessed with another body part.
“My favourite body part has got to be my neck. (I’m weird like that),” Nomzamo shared on Twitter.
Nomzamo has been honest about her fitness journey. She has poked fun at her curves before and spoke about her gains when she has been travelling. But she keeps herself in check and is all kinds of bootylicious.
If you are looking for an exercise that can help get your abs popping, try crunches.
Starting position
Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and your feet touching the floor. Cross your arms over your chest with your hands touching your shoulders.
The movement
Lift your shoulders off the floor upwards using your stomach muscles for support then back down. It’s important not to lift your whole back off the floor as this could strain it.