People are too exhausted to live healthy lifestyles, UK survey reveals

Feeling too tired to make healthy changes? You're not alone! According to a recent survey, 35% of people struggle to adopt healthy habits because they are too tired. The survey, conducted by YouGov for the World Cancer Research Fund, found that 29% of men and 40% of women cited feeling too tired as a barrier to eating healthily and exercising regularly. Additionally, lack of motivation (38%), cost of food (30%), lack of time (26%), and work-life balance (25%) were common obstacles.

But don't let the barriers discourage you. There are simple ways to overcome them and make healthy changes. For example, try incorporating small changes into your routine, like taking a walk during your lunch break or swopping sugary snacks for healthier options. You can also find affordable ways to exercise, like using free workout videos on YouTube or going for a run outside.

There are simple exercises that you can do in the comfort of your home or at a gym. They will give you an energy boost and help you feel great. Jumping jacks: Jumping jacks are a great cardio exercise that can be done anywhere. Start with 10 to 20 reps and gradually increase the reps as you get more comfortable.

Picture by Element5 Digital /Unsplash Squats: Squats strengthen your legs and glutes. You can do squats while watching TV or waiting for your food to cook. Push-ups:

Push-ups are a classic exercise that work your chest, shoulders and triceps. You can do push-ups on the floor or against a wall. Picture by Nathan Cowley/Pexels Planks: Picture by Nathan Cowley /Pexels Planks are a core-strengthening exercise that can be done in just a few minutes. Start with 30 seconds and gradually increase as you get stronger.

Yoga: Yoga improves flexibility, reduces stress and increases energy. You can find free yoga videos online or take a class at a gym. Picture by Carl Barcello/Unsplash Remember, even small changes can make a big difference in your overall health and wellbeing.