Pinafore fever hits the gym as some women ditch tight-fitting outfits for a familiar homely new look

Some women, particularly young black women, are saying goodbye to body hugging gym tights and hello to pinafore dresses at the gym. Gym is an important part of sustaining a healthy lifestyle for both men and women, but it seems that the comments of one Brother Enigma, a self-proclaimed prophet, went viral for saying that Jesus does not want women to wear tight gym clothes, such as leggings, as they are too revealing.

Brother Enigma has become somewhat of a social media sensation for his wild and unconventional views. It would seem women around the country are jokingly responding to Brother Enigma’s assertions, covering up with loose-fitting pinafores, which are more associated with older married women. It seems the latest trend involves ‘obedient’ young women dressed in pinafores training and exercising with weights, on the treadmill, while wearing the loose-fitting pinafore which shows minimal skin on the legs and arms.

Other versions of the pinafore can be used for ceremonial purposes, such as at weddings. It is also worn by brides during lobola (dowry) negotiations as a symbol of modesty and respect. Its purpose is to cover the body, signifying humility and dignity for those who conform to traditional norms. While some may view this trend as unconventional, it is good news for women who prefer to be more covered.

They can now join the gym feeling comfortable in clothing that is not body hugging. TikTok user Duduzile Kgomo shared in the comments that she can now join the gym because this trend accommodates her discomfort with typical gym clothing. Charmaine asked, “Can we please start doing this? I’ve been too shy to go to the gym since women wear tights, and I struggle with that in public.”