Pros and cons of wearing a mask while jogging

The Covid-19 alert level 1 regulations state that the wearing of masks is now mandatory in public spaces. Failure to wear a mask while in a public place is considered a criminal offence. This has brought up discussions around whether one should wear a mask while running or not. According to My Health Gazette, the basic thing you need to watch for when wearing a mask while running is being aware of the signs that you’re not getting enough oxygen. Symptoms that you would need to look out for include shortness of breath, feeling dizzy or light-headed and chest pain.

Here are some of the pros and cons of running with a mask on to help make an educated decision on your own:

Pros of wearing a mask while running

Avoid unnecessary fines

People may feel more confident knowing that they are abiding by the lockdown regulations.

Reduces respiratory droplets

Wearing a mask will help protect others from contracting illnesses.

Cons of wearing a mask while running

Limits your running pace

People not might be able to run as fast as they would like, owing to the intense breathing done during a run.

Panic attacks

Opting to wear a mask while running can increase the risk of having a panic. People may feel suffocated.

If you’re going to wear a mask while running, My Health Gazette suggests that you ensure the mask fits into the following categories:

Lightweight material made of moisture-wicking fabric

Fits snug around the chin, nose, and face

Has adjustable ear straps

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), masks should not be worn during vigorous physical activity because of the risk of reducing breathing capacity.

No matter the intensity of the exercise, keep at least one metre away from others, and if indoors, make sure there is adequate ventilation, WHO said.