Rebel Wilson reveals hard work that went into her losing more than 18kg

Rebel Wilson struggled with “emotional eating” before embarking on her impressive weight loss transformation.

The 40-year-old actress began her “year of health” this year which has seen her shed around 40 pounds (over 18kg) since the start of her journey, and has now said she had to take some time to tackle the “mental side” of her relationship with food, because she used to eat to help her cope with the “stress of becoming famous”.

She explained: "I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts. ”I've tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I'm like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time.' I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts.

“So I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth. And then, also on the nutritional side my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type I needed to eat more protein.”

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star still wants to shed a few more kilos before she reaches her goal weight, and says she doesn’t want to be “too skinny” because she “loves her curves”.