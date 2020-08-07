Rebel Wilson’s breathtaking weight loss

Actress Rebel Wilson has lost 18kg and she is looking stronger than ever.

The "Pitch Perfect“ star has labelled 2020 her “year of health” and hasn’t let coronavirus derail her plans.

On New Year’s Day Rebel Wilson said that 2020 would be a “year of health mission” and we see that she was not just making and breaking a resolution like so many of us do.

“I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!” the star wrote on Instagram.

The 40-year-old star relies on a combination of boxing, hiking, battle ropes and stair climbing to shed the unwanted kilos, as well a diet called the 'Mayr Method' - which requires chewing every mouthful of food 40 times.