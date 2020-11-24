Rihanna praises Adele’s transformation: ’I am just happy that my friend looks so confident and content’

Rihanna is glad to see Adele "so confident and content".

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker has heaped praise on her pal for her seven stone (about 45kg) weight loss, and is thrilled she made such a big transformation for herself.

She said: "Adele looked incredible before the transformation and she looks incredible now but you can see how happy she looks. It's obvious the transformation was for her and not to impress anybody - and I am just happy that my friend looks so confident and content."

Rihanna and Adele have been friends for years and in 2018, the 'Someone Like You' singer penned a sweet message in support of Rihanna after she made the Time 100 list.

She wrote: "I actually can’t remember the first time I met Rihanna; I was probably numb from the shock of it. She is one year older than me, but I feel like she’s been around forever. The progression of her superstardom feels steady, well deserved and extremely natural. She burst onto the scene with the absolute banger that is ‘Pon de Replay’ in 2005, so young and breathtakingly beautiful. But the first time it felt like she made everyone sit up was with ‘Umbrella.’