Romeo Santos tries to have facials ‘once a month’

Asked about his skincare routine, 41-year-old singer Romeo Santos said he tried to squeeze in a professional skincare session once a month but was also religious about drinking water. He said: “I try to get facials at least once a month. That helps. And this is religion: I try to drink a lot of water. At least a gallon a day. I do it for many reasons, but I've heard that it also helps with your skin.

“Exercise and do whatever it is that you like doing best. Some people prefer running. Some like playing basketball. Just do whatever you can that complements you.” The “Obsesio” hitmaker – who has been lead singer of bachata group Aventura since 1994 – said he believed he was in better shape in his early forties than he was in the early days of his pop career. He cited the changes he had made to his lifestyle in the past decade. He told www.allure.com: “Honestly, I think I'm in better shape at 41 than I was in my twenties. That had a lot to do with the running that I added to my routine. Before I would lift a lot of weights, but never really did any type of cardio.