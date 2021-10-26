Siv Ngesi’s extreme diet saw him losing 11kg in 11 weeks. How did he do it?

Actor and TV personality, Siv Ngesi sports an incredible physique, and he credits his “crazy diet,” for the body image. The Still Breathing actor lost 11kg in 11 weeks and doesn’t keep his mouth shut.

He constantly tells his social media followers: “I sacrificed too much not to show off my hard work!” Ngesi’s objective was to take part in a bodybuilding competition and the hard work and determination has paid off, as the 35 year old came first in the Men’s Fitness Model category and second in Mr Fitness (pole and body) at Fitness South Africa 2021 in September. “I worked really hard, committed to the plan and sacrificed for it.

“I always wanted to do a body competition. “The Covid-19 lockdown gave me the opportunity. “I started training during the hard lockdown.

“There was no work commitment and no hectic traveling schedule.” Although the lockdown restrictions eased up, Ngesi did not become complacent – he was determined to reach his goal by putting in the work to transform his body in 11 weeks before the competition. “I set out to totally transform my body through a rigorous programme of diet and training for Fitness SA.

“I like to put challenges on the table, achieve them and move on. “I also like to win and want people to know that they will come second when Siv is involved. “But, I must admit that the 11 weeks of training were the hardest and most testing physical and mental challenge yet.

“I’m glad that it’s done. “I will never do that again. “Once I’ve achieved a challenge I move on,” he said.

Pole dancing was new to Ngesi’s choice of sports. He said the decision to start with the sport came when he re-evaluated what it meant to be a man. “As a Xhosa male you are regarded as a man only after you’ve been to the initiation school.

“But in 2020 I got the urge to start looking inward, to search and rediscover what being a man means to me at that moment and moving forward. “I started researching feminine things and decided to also try them out. “I did ballet and it was hard, I think you really have to start it at an early age to really excel in it.

I moved to pole dancing and I fell in love with it. “That sport changed my life, I won't rest until I’m one of the best in the country. “Even though, technically, I’m the best already because of my recent win,” said Ngesi

Actor and TV personality, Siv Ngesi Picture: Supplied For spectators, it may seem like an easy spot to master, but Ngesi’s experience gave him a different perspective. “People look at pole dancers at strip clubs and think that it’s easy. “It’s not. If you think you are strong, come to the pole to prove your strength, it shows you what real strength is.”

Although Ngesi has always been “naturally excellent “ at sport, pole dancing required more. “I played high level rugby, water polo and boxing, in all these sports codes one has to prove their strength. “In pole dancing, while you have to do the same, your ego also gets tested.

“You put the ego aside and focus on getting great results.” For anyone competing in a body competition, diet is one of the most important factors that helps to get in shape, toned and be muscle best. And Ngesi said he ate 13 meals a day for 11 weeks.

He said his diet consisted of the following in total: 2 541 egg whites

55.44kg of hake

18. 48 kilograms of chicken breasts

Supplement/vitamin

Not a single refined carb nor grain of sugar in 77 days.

And 46 litres of blood, sweat and tears. “It’s not for everyone, it can be expensive. “There were really not many options, especially when it comes to flavour, it was just the same thing everyday.

“I collectively spent six full 24 hour days or 154 hours or 9 240 minutes gyming/cardio. “Truthfully, it was a terrible experience and it was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done. “But with my people on my side, through sheer force of will, and belief in myself, I reached my goal.

“With the help of a personal trainer, a nutritionist and many ready made meals delivered to me.” He said his weight reduction diet also affected his mood and he had to apologise to his best friend for being a “horrible person”. “I was moody as hell, I was grumpy and very horrible to be around.

While Ngesi might be physically fit, he described himself as “a gigantic softy”. “I’m in touch with my emotions, I cry when I want to or when I’m sad. “I just really want people to reach their full potential all the time.’’

Ngesi’s career also received a boost. “I’m busy training for a film and very excited about it. “I think it’s brilliant and believe it will be enjoyed by many people.

“But besides that, I’m just pushing everyday and trying to be the best version of myself.” “And people should expect more of the pictures with the body I worked hard for,” said Ngesi jokingly. He recently posted a picture on Instagram in a Maxhosa scarf – and nothing else – and his social media followers broke into a sweat.

And what is Ngesi’s advice with regards to the gym and getting results? “The biggest failure is people doing the same thing over and over without changing it, and working out and not watching what you eat. “If you’re doing the wrong thing, you may as well not be doing anything.

“Get a trainer to show you what to do right.” “And whatever you want is in your reach. “Make the decision today, and take control of your life and your dreams, whatever they may be.