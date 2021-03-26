Somizi floats like a butterfly in boxing ring: ’They’ve been doing it wrong the whole time, this is it’

Cookbook author and ’Idols SA’ judge Somizi Mhlongo has been taking up boxing classes and many fans are wondering if the star may be using this to relieve any stress he may be going through.

Almost any form of moderate to intense physical activity can decrease stress but there are studies that have shown that boxing can help you deal with stress.

According to the Mayo Clinic, exercise increases endorphins, boosts mood, works as a form of meditation, and improves sleep, all of which help reduce stress.

Money Crashers explains that there are basically two types of boxing training: training that focuses on teaching boxers to compete in the ring, and training that focuses on helping “everyday athletes” get in to better shape. Some gyms offer both types of training.

Somizi has been rocking the ring and adding a dance twist to it, and making it fun. He posted the video in the ring with the caption: “They’ve been doing it wrong the whole time, this is it.”