South African activewear brands you can support in 2022 that are female-owned

Buying new workout clothes is sometimes the best part of starting a new fitness journey or even continuing your current fitness journey. If you’re in the middle of an intense weight loss journey, buying new workout clothes could be a milestone when it comes to seeing just how much weight you’ve lost. Or if you want to gain muscle or fat, noticing that clothes are too tight can be the best thing ever.

Also, if you’re starting off a new journey, a brand new set of workout clothes is the best motivation to get you started. Whatever your reason is for buying a new gym outfit, buying local is always a good idea and finding activewear that caters to your lifestyle is a top priority. While the fitness industry has traditionally excluded and marginalised those that are not slim and able-bodied, there’s been a shift to more inclusive brands to dominate the marketplace.

Take a look at some of the coolest women-led activewear businesses in South Africa you can support in 2022. Gainz Wellness Apparel Belinda Netshipise, owner of Gainz Wellness Apparel, is a qualified personal trainer. She prides herself in her achievements as she lost 20 kgs through hard work and dedication and working with a group of trainers.

Her activewear caters for people with all body types. There is a wide variety of athleisure, allure lounge sets that come in a wide range of colours. FitFanatic Activewear Amanda Mbongwa is a young and adventurous woman who did sporting activities such as running, bodybuilding and mountain climbing, when she was young.

Her love for the outdoors and fitness led her to founding Fit Fanatic, an active lifestyle brand which seeks to make fitness and healthy living accessible, fun and exciting through offering outdoor adventure packages for groups and individuals, including hiking, running, and boot camp. She also has a Fit Fanatic activewear and gym wear apparel range. Kheper Athleisure Founded in 2017 by husband and wife duo Mena and Martin, in Cape Town, South Africa. Kheper is a high quality athleisure wear brand centred around inclusivity to encourage women from all walks of life to feel confident and empowered.