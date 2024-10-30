South African fitness models shine at annual competition

Fitness is becoming a lifestyle in South Africa, where many young people are openly going to the gym, joining running clubs and even working out from home. It is admirable to witness this because it shows that people take themselves seriously by prioritising healthy living.

That is why competitions like the Fitness Runway Model have been successful at awarding such people for the past seven years to encourage others to become fitness models. At an event hosted by comedian and television presenter Siv Ngesi, fitness models showcased their talents under several categories, impressing the celebrity judges Jaco De Bruyn, Brad Jay, Lechar Knezovich, Laura Danielz, Nkosi King Nykie Pretorius and Pieter Smal. Tammy Nanabhay excitedly showing off her award. Picture: Supplied. Ana Sade Dias of Bedfordview took the Female Model title, Britt Dercksen of Johannesburg won Bikini Model and Tammy Nanabhay, also from Johannesburg, took first prize in the Fitness Bikini division.

Nanabhay was happy to have won in the Fitness Bikini division because that was her dream. “I wanted to win the Fitness Division so badly. Even though I was told that my body was more suited for the bikini division, I knew what I wanted. I wanted fitness,” she said. “I was going to push past all the limitations put on me. Yes, it was my debut; yes, I went up against seasoned athletes, but this just shows what belief and affirmation can achieve.