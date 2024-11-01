Standing v sitting: New research challenges common health beliefs

In the quest to live longer and healthier lives, new medical research continually reshapes our understanding of what truly benefits our well-being. One topic that has sparked many discussions is whether prolonged standing offers health benefits over sitting.

While conventional wisdom has often suggested that standing is better for your health, a new study from the University of Sydney brings some surprising revelations. According to this research, standing for long periods does not significantly improve heart health compared to sitting and it may even increase the risk of certain circulatory problems. While conventional wisdom suggests that standing is better for health, a new study from the University of Sydney presents some eye-opening findings.

The university's research indicates that standing for extended periods does not significantly enhance heart health compared to sitting. Alarmingly, it may even heighten the risk of certain circulatory issues. This extensive study analysed data from over 83,000 adults, utilising accelerometers, a wearable device designed to track movement. Participants in this research were members of the UK Biobank project, which aims to improve the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of serious illnesses through long-term studies.

Key findings: standing isn't a silver bullet Contrary to the popular belief that standing more can safeguard our heart, the study found minimal cardiovascular benefits from merely standing. Extended standing can elevate the risk of circulatory problem. Picture: MART PRODUCTION b/Pexels In fact, individuals who stood for prolonged periods without engaging in other movements did not show any significant health advantages.

More concerning, extended standing can elevate the risk of circulatory problems, with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and varicose veins topping that list. As reported by “Medical News Today”, prolonged standing may compromise blood circulation in the legs, potentially resulting in swelling, discomfort, and serious complications like venous ulcers. The risks of sitting for too long

While standing didn't yield long-term advantages for heart health, the study underscored the risks associated with excessive sitting, particularly for those averaging more than 10 hours a day. For each additional hour spent sitting beyond this threshold, the risk of developing orthostatic circulatory diseases spiked by 26%. These diseases include:

Varicose veins: Enlarged, twisted veins often found in the legs. Chronic venous insufficiency: A condition where veins struggle to return blood efficiently to the heart. Venous ulcers: Open sores stemming from poor circulation.

Orthostatic hypotension: A form of low blood pressure manifesting when standing after sitting or lying down. Moreover, prolonged sitting has been linked to a heightened risk of severe cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes. For years, health experts have championed standing desks and encouraged movement breaks to offset the detrimental impacts of sitting.

These suggestions primarily stemmed from earlier studies positing that long periods of sitting could endanger heart health. However, this new research calls into question the notion that simply opting to stand more is a practical solution. Dr Emmanuel Stamataki, lead researcher from the University of Sydney, said: “Standing for long hours without moving around doesn’t provide the cardiovascular benefits people might expect.” The conclusion is clear: movement, not merely standing, is vital for sustaining good health.

Actionable steps to improve your heart health Given the finding that standing alone isn't the answer while extended sitting increases risks, what can individuals do? The focus should shift towards integrating more movement into daily routines. Here are some actionable strategies:

Take frequent movement breaks: Instead of solely standing, aim for more walking breaks. Experts advocate for moving around for at least 5–10 minutes every hour to mitigate the adverse effects of prolonged sitting. Incorporate light activity: Light activities such as walking, stretching or household chores can enhance circulation and diminish cardiovascular disease risk. The American Heart Association advises gaining 30 minutes of moderate exercise each day to promote heart health. Alternate between sitting and standing: Although standing all day isn’t the solution, alternating between sitting, standing, and movement aids in preventing circulatory issues.