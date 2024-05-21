Summer bodies are made in winter - here’s how you can stay fit this season

The days are getting shorter and the nights, long and cold. Yes, winter is in the air. It’s the season when most of us just want to remain indoors, stay warm and do as little as possible.

Even though they say that summer bodies are made in winter it is usually the season when your fitness routine flies out the window. If you want to maintain your summer figure and stay on your fitness path, here are some tips on keeping fit in winter. Indoor workouts If going outside in the cold is not your thing, there are plenty of indoor workout options to choose from.

Consider joining a gym, taking a fitness class, or following an online workout programme from the comfort of your own home. Consider joining a gym. Picture: Freepik Set realistic goals Adjust your fitness goals to suit the winter season. Focus on maintaining your current fitness level, rather than pushing yourself too hard.

Remember that consistency is key, so aim to stay active regularly throughout the winter months. Prioritise rest and recovery Winter is a time for rest and rejuvenation, so don’t feel guilty about taking a rest day when your body needs it. Listen to your body’s signals and allow yourself time to recover from intense workouts.

Eat a balanced diet Fuel your body with nutritious foods to support your fitness goals during the winter. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your meals to ensure you have the energy and nutrients you need. Maintain a healthy diet. Picture: Anna Pelzer / Unsplash Dress appropriately Invest in proper winter workout gear to stay warm and dry during outdoor activities.