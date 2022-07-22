Summer's almost here! Get your body ready now

Whether you want a beach body transformation for this summer or are just looking to get into better shape overall, paying attention to your health and fitness is always a good idea. Getting a summer body can be more difficult for some than it is for others, and actual body transformations require some planning, commitment, and sacrifice.

Overall, fitness should not just be a goal, but a lifestyle, as working out and dieting the right way directly ties to numerous health benefits. We spoke to a fitness entrepreneur, product innovator, and the founder of The YNOT Workout Deck, Yanga Ngcayisa to share some tips for getting your summer body ready, and below is what he said. Picture: Supplied The first tip I would recommend is to plan for your fitness journey

Draw a goal map and break down each goal with time frames just to hold you accountable. A lifestyle change is a massive thing, and you will always fall short if you fail to plan. The second tip would be to keep supportive people around you The journey gets tough and having people to support you on the difficult days is so important. It is great to have people around who understand the sacrifices that you may have to make on your journey.

The third tip would be to make your exercise sessions and meals as fun as possible Train in groups, do workout games, and do adventurous exercises such as hiking. The trick is to mix it up so that you never get ‘bored’ or ‘comfortable’. Have fun with the meals that you are making – research healthy recipes and experiment with a few of your own – trust me, it is fun.

And the fourth tip would be to always look back on your progress Pictures, videos, or journalling never lie, and they are a great indication of the progress you have made. There is so much power in looking at how far you have come on the journey to bettering yourself. Keep these four things in mind and you will achieve your goals.