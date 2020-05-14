Takkies is dancing her way through pregnancy and we're loving it

Maintaining a regular exercise routine throughout your pregnancy can help you stay healthy and feel your best.

Fitness instructor and choreographer Nkateko Maswanganye-Dinwiddy, known as “Takkies”, has perfected the art of moving and exercising during her pregnancy: her social media feed is buzzing with pregnancy fitness videos

Takkies, who is currently based in London, is expecting her second child and by the look of things, she is enjoying her baby bump.





Over the years, social media has made fitness during pregnancy fashionable, with many women using this platform to share fitness tips with their followers - inspiring many fitness fanatics and those who still aspire to live a healthier lifestyle.





A growing body of research suggests that exercise has big benefits for both you and your baby. Even a simple walk around the block or a session of stretching can lead to an improved mood, better sleep, easier labour and a quicker recovery. So if you need some motivation to lace up those dusty sneakers, here it is.





A 2017 study published in The BMJ found that exercise reduces the risk of pregnancy complications. The study found that women who participated in fitness programmes were less likely to develop gestational diabetes and less likely to have unplanned cesarean sections than those who didn’t exercise.





If you were physically active before your pregnancy, you should be able to continue your activity in moderation. If you have never exercised regularly before, you can safely begin an exercise programme during pregnancy after consulting with your healthcare provider





Here are some of the best videos to help any mom-to-be keep in shape. (Please make sure you get clearance from your doctor)











