The most popular running songs revealed

New research from SportsShoes.com reveals the most popular artists and songs the world listens to while running.

For most people listening to music while running is essential; many runners won’t step on the treadmill or hit the pavements without their favourite playlist. In fact, there’s scientific evidence that listening to music while running increases athletic performance and recovery.

With this in mind, SportsShoes.com analysed more than 30 000 songs from 750 playlists that included “running”, “jogging” and “treadmill” to find the favourite artists and songs people listen to whilst on their daily run.

The data revealed that the aptly named Work B**ch track by Britney Spears is the most popular running song, followed by The Weeknd’s synthpop tune Blinding Lights. The latter, along with Lose Yourself by Eminem are the fastest-paced songs in the top 10 with 171 bpm (beats per minute), meaning if you run to match the beat of either of these you’ll roughly cover a mile in 12 minutes.

Most Popular Running Songs