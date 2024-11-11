The secrets behind LeBron James's biohacking routine for athletic longevity

At 39, LeBron James continues to dominate the NBA as its oldest active player, defying the usual decline in athletic performance that many experience as they age. While most athletes begin to slow down in their late 30s, James seems to be only getting better, thanks in part to a rigorous and highly detailed biohacking regimen that costs an estimated $1.5 million annually.

Recently, an X user named Ben Smith shared insights into 4-time NBA star's biohacking routine, sparking widespread interest. The detailed breakdown highlighted the principles and practices that have allowed the four-time NBA champion to stay at the top of his game for over two decades. But what exactly does this routine entail, and how does it contribute to his extraordinary longevity in the sport?

What is biohacking? Before diving into James's specific practices, it's important to understand what biohacking is. Biohacking refers to making small, incremental changes to one's body, diet, or lifestyle to improve health, well-being and performance.

This can involve anything from optimising sleep patterns to trying cutting-edge technologies designed to speed up recovery or enhance physical and mental function. James is one of the most prominent athletes who embrace biohacking, using various techniques and technologies to keep his body in peak condition. Nutrition

One of the key elements of James's biohacking regimen is his diet. As Smith shared, LeBron follows strict dietary rules to ensure his body gets the best fuel. His approach to nutrition is simple: avoid artificial drinks, sugars and fried foods. Instead, he focuses on consuming natural sugars, and organic foods, and maintaining proper hydration.

According to one of James's interviews, his typical meals look something like this:

Breakfast: Egg white omelette with smoked salmon and gluten-free pancakes topped with berries.

Lunch: Whole wheat pasta, salmon and vegetables. Dinner: Chicken parmesan with a rocket salad, often paired with a glass of Cabernet. This balanced diet provides him with the necessary proteins, fats and carbohydrates to sustain energy levels, build muscle, and recover effectively.

The exercise routine James’s training regimen is just as meticulous as his diet. Smith's post highlighted that James focuses on building muscular stamina and strength through compound exercises like deadlifts and squats. These movements work multiple muscle groups simultaneously, helping him maintain his power and agility on the court.

Unlike typical heavy-weight routines, James opts for lighter weights with more repetitions. This approach not only builds endurance but also reduces the risk of injury - a critical factor for an athlete playing at such a high level for so long. On game days, James has a structured routine that starts at 6.30am with a cold plunge, followed by warm-ups on the court and a nap between noon and 2pm. Hours before game time, he engages in activations like stretching, massaging, and core strengthening exercises to prepare his body for peak performance, as per Fortune Well.

Recovery is perhaps the most critical aspect of his biohacking routine. Recovery allows the body to heal, rebuild, and come back stronger, and he takes this part of his routine very seriously. Smith's post revealed that James uses a variety of advanced recovery technologies, including:

Ice baths: Also known as cryotherapy, the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures, sometimes as low as -250°F (120 degrees Celsius), to reduce oxidative stress and release endorphins, helping with muscle recovery and mental relaxation. This practice, which has been embraced by many elite athletes, helps the body recover faster after intense physical activity. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy: He uses a hyperbaric chamber, which increases oxygen levels in the body, promoting faster recovery and improving immune function.

Although originally designed for medical purposes, many athletes, including James, use it to enhance blood flow and reduce fatigue. Normatec compression boots: These high-tech compression boots help improve circulation and reduce muscle soreness, speeding up recovery time after games or intense training sessions. Sleep

According to Smith, sleep is the cornerstone of LeBron’s recovery routine. The basketball star aims for 12 hours of sleep each night, broken down into a full night’s rest and several naps throughout the day. He often naps on flights or between training sessions to ensure his body gets the rest it needs. James also optimises his sleep environment to the max. His room is kept at 68-70°F (20°C) and he ensures total darkness with no screens or distractions. Thirty to forty-five minutes before sleep, he shuts off all electronics to help his mind wind down.