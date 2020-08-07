The surprising health benefits of working out in winter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Finding the motivation to get outdoors on a chilly morning is difficult, but fitness enthusiast Monica Ebert, of wool athleisure brand Core Merino, says training in winter increases your endurance and helps combat the winter blues. “Lockdown, especially in winter, has had a dramatic effect on the mental health of our nation. People are feeling isolated and disconnected and sometimes forget that getting outdoors to enjoy nature and safe interaction with other people does wonders for the mind and mood,” says Ebert. Here are some advantages of working out in winter: Maintain your health and immunity in the time of Covid-19 Moderate levels of exercise can boost the immune system and improve your defences against dreaded winter coughs and colds. Cold weather makes the heart work harder in order to effectively distribute blood throughout the body. Working out in chilly weather also strengthens your heart, lungs and circulatory system, boosting your immune system and fighting off unwanted germs.

Burn more calories than normal

Working out in the cold can burn more calories than if you were to perform the same amount of physical activity in a warmer climate – and it does it faster.

Helps you increase your endurance and makes you mentally tough

Let’s be honest, it’s easy to see how exposing yourself to chilly, dark mornings and conditions your body is not used to can make you tougher. Take the challenge to put your mental wellness through its paces and outsmart the pain!

Here are a few exercise suggestions you might enjoy:

Walking outdoors

Cycling outdoors (mountain biking)

Interval jogging outdoors

Hiking

Skipping

Outdoor HIIT workouts

Ebert cautions that going outdoors ill-equipped for the icy weather might knock your immune system, so it’s important to be prepared.

Take the time to prepare your wardrobe for your winter exercise regime and consider the benefits of wool when selecting your workout gear.

“Wool athletic wear has the ability to keep you warm in cold conditions even if you get wet. The fabric keeps your skin dry and allows it to breathe – and it doesn’t require washing after every workout, which is important in the wetter winter regions where washing rarely dries in a day," said Ebert.