These five fitness habits are doing more harm than good according to this weight loss coach

You’re on a strict diet and working out every day, but you’re just not getting the results you want. This weight loss fitness couch reveals that there are five fitness mistakes that you’re making that’s doing more harm than good and will not show the results that you’re expecting.

Jenna Rizzo who has six years of experience as a fitness coach shares training and nutrition tips on TikTok. In one of her latest posts, she shares five fitness habits that gave her zero results and what you should stop doing. “Over the years I picked up a lot of healthy habits but there have been plenty that caused me a lot more harm than good and I will tell you what they are so you can make a lot faster progress than me” says Rizzo.

At the top of her list of bad habits is going too hard at the gym. “You do not need to go balls to the wall crazy in the gym multiple times a week. It will not change your body the way you think it will. And you’ll probably get burnt out really fast,” she says. Secondly, she says that one shouldn’t place too many rules around food.

She says that placing such strict rules is harmful to your relationship with food. “This caused me to develop a binge and strict cycle and took me a long time to break out of it,” she shares about her own experience. The third aspect of training that didn’t work for her was trying to look like somebody else.

“No matter how much you can appreciate somebody’s physique and say they are body goals, you will not look exactly like them. You can eat the exact same way they eat. You can train the exact same way they train. You will not look just like them,” Rizzo advices. @jennaaaamariee Flat Abs Formula - 4 Pillars to fat loss without spending hours in the gym or giving up your favorite foods in the 🔗 on my page. ♬ Light hip-hop beat/long ver.(1425963) - nightbird_bgm “Number four is shaming myself and expecting me to have a positive mindset,” she says.

She says that she used to be really hard on herself if she ate what she wasn’t supposed to eat or missed a workout that she wasn’t supposed to miss. “Over time this just lead me to have a overall negative perception of myself.” Lastly, she says that it’s important to prioritise rest or sleep.