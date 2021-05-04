TikTok weight loss dance is going viral but it’s dangerous, say experts

You may want to reconsider doing the the TikTok weight loss dance going viral, because experts say it’s extremely dangerous.

If you don’t know it yet, the odd weight loss move was made famous by TikTok user Janny14906.

How does it work? The idea is to jerk your chest and hips forwards and then backwards very quickly, while twisting, culminating in a sort of dance which aims to target the ab muscles and promises to reduce belly fat and form a slimmer waist.

The stomach workout has gone viral, it has generated millions of likes and follows because it's promised a flat stomach and a six-pack.

Comments on the videos suggest doing it for five minutes every day has helped them lose weight.

However, experts warn that the exercise won't give you a six-pack. Instead, it will negatively affect your body and mental health.

"Janny claims in their videos that the exercise will 'reduce the abdomen', but it's a myth that you can target fat loss from a specific body part," personal trainer Sohee Lee tells Insider.

"Specific exercises won't give you a flat stomach."

Abs aren’t made with just exercise – the real work starts in the kitchen. In order to lose fat from your middle, experts agree you need to be in a calorie deficit which will result in fat loss from all over your body.

Regular cardio, such as jogging or cycling, promotes heart health and helps you burn calories, so you can lose fat more easily.

Regularly incorporating cardio into your routine can help you burn extra fat and speed your way to a set of six-pack abs.

Watch: