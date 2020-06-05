Too little hours in the day to exercise? Try these hacks

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced millions of us to work from home. Whilst many of us are concerned about delivering and maximising work output from home, are we also assessing how this is affecting our mental and physical wellbeing?





According to the Institute for employment studies survey on the working class: Since l ockdowns have been reinforced diet and exercise are on the wane with one fifth (20 per cent) of respondents admitting to an increase in alcohol consumption, while a third (33 per cent) are eating a less healthy diet, and over half (60 per cent) acknowledging that they are exercising less.



