Too little hours in the day to exercise? Try these hacks
- To move more when working from home, swap the commute an hours’ exercise every day
- Block your time in your calendar as you would every other task.
- Set daily fitness goals like that opportunity to get your 10,000 steps a day in and get them done in the morning before any distractions
- Do 10 reps of each exercise as a circuit, descending by two reps until you reach two. If
- you’re more advance, restless after each round. Absolutely no reason not to be done and
- dusted before your next zoom meeting.
- Squats Jump
- Lunge to high knee
- Push up
- Pullup (you sub in a suspension trainer row or inverted rows, where you lay under a heavy
- dining room table, grab the edge with both hands, extend your feet, and row.)
- V-Up
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that as from 1st of May public exercise will be announced based on the Level 4 risk adjusted strategy. While we wait for more clarity.Let’s use what we have to do what we can.🙏🏾 Here I am demonstrating exercises I do using my 15kg plate alternatively use a bottle of water/gallon or dumbbell ✨ Pickup Sit-up Halo Alternating toe reaches Squat curls Bridge pull over Bent over Rows Let me know how you are keeping your workouts exciting during lockdown #getfitwithfulu #movemoreathome #fitnesslife #fitspiration #fitness #mentalhealth #wellnessjourney #wellness #abs #womenshealthsa #womenfitness #fit #worklifebalance #fitspo #fitnessphysique #bodytransformation #bodypositive #bodypositivity #weights #girlswholift #exercise #bodytransformation #getmoving #weights #bodygoals #inspire #bodypositive #abs #fitlife #gym #fitnessjourney
