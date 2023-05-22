Try these 4 exercise routines to reduce risk of dying from influenza and pneumonia

The guidelines, set by the US Department of Health and Human Services, recommend that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity and two or more days of moderate muscle-strengthening activities a week. The study relied on survey data from more than 570,000 people in the US National Health Interview Survey between 1998 and 2018.

Respondents were categorised into groups based on how well they met the recommended amount of exercise. On average, the respondents were monitored for nine years after the initial survey, during which there were 1,516 deaths from the flu or pneumonia. Picture by Gabin Vallet /Unsplash Meeting both recommendations for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity cut the risk associated with flu or pneumonia death nearly in half while meeting just the aerobic activity target was associated with a 36% lower risk. The study's lead author, Dr Bryant Webber, an epidemiologist in the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity, emphasised that the results are significant since both influenza and pneumonia are among the leading causes of death in the United States and around the world.

"Readers may appreciate the importance of influenza and pneumococcal vaccination. This study might encourage them that physical activity may be another powerful tool for protecting themselves against influenza and pneumonia death," Dr Webber told CNN. He added that the study is also consistent with other studies showing that regular exercise dramatically lowers the risk of Covid-19-related death in a similar fashion. Regular exercise is essential to maintaining good health and reducing the risk of many illnesses. Incorporating simple exercises into your daily routine can make a big difference in your overall health and fitness.

Cardiovascular exercises: Cardiovascular exercises popularly known as cardio like walking, running, cycling, swimming, and dancing are great for improving heart health and reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise per week.

Strength training exercises: Strength training exercises like weightlifting, resistance band exercises, and bodyweight exercises like push-ups and squats are great for building muscle and bone density, improving balance and coordination, and reducing the risk of osteoporosis and falls. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least two days of strength training exercises per week.

Flexibility exercises: Flexibility exercises like stretching and yoga are great for improving range of motion, reducing muscle tension and soreness, and improving posture and balance. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends stretching exercises at least two to three days per week.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT): HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by periods of rest or low-intensity exercise. HIIT is great for improving cardiovascular fitness, burning calories, and reducing the risk of obesity and metabolic syndrome. The American Council on Exercise recommends HIIT workouts two to three times per week.