Tumisho Masha debuts slimmer, toned body, explains how he did it

Nearly a year after taking up the “Will Smith’s worst shape” challenge, renowned South African actor and producer Tumisho Masha finally unveils his toned body. In 2020, the “Mandela’s Gun” star decided to put in the work and shed a few kilos by eating clean and hiring a personal trainer.

Though he didn’t reveal how much he has lost, the picture he recently shared on his Instagram tells a story of a very successful weight loss. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Masha, who’s been documenting his workout routine on social media, shared before and after photos, showcasing the fruits of his hard work and dedication. The star also explained how he attained his new leaner frame.

“So grateful for my team @kp_personaltrainer @zoozlifestyle @csnutritional and my beautiful wife @chantefabulous for the support. He adds, reposting his trainer Khanyo Phillip’s recent Instagram post. “1 year difference. 6 weeks training with me. Strict diet. Zero excuses. Hard hard work. We are halfway through the mission. Now it’s time to conquer more big time roles sir. I back you 🤝 S/O to @zoozlifestyle for sorting out his diet 👊🏾 #transformation #hardworkdedication #kppersonaltraining #thebasics.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TUMISHO MASHA (@tumishomasha) In May last, heartthrob Will Smith shocked his fans when he revealed a rare picture of his lockdown body, admitting that he was in "the worst shape" of his life. The “Bad Boys For Life” actor shared a shirtless image of himself, showcasing his jelly belly, admitting that he had gained a few pounds, all thanks to the restricted movement and lockdown regulations. He captioned the post: “I'm gonna be real wit y'all - I’m in the worst shape of my life,” shared Smith.

A few days later, Smith announced that though he loved his lockdown body, he wanted to get back into shape, starting with intense workout routines. Shortly after Smith’s big reveal, fans of the star, including Masha, took shirtless snaps of themselves to displaying their bodies under the #BigWillieChallenge. “This body has carried me through my whole life. I’ve beaten it, drugged it, drowned it in alcohol, smoked it for 20 years and buried it under tons of empty calories,” said Masha at the time.

“But it’s still here, and it’s still carrying me. It’s not in the best shape it’s ever been, but I’m so grateful to it for what it’s had to put up with and still keep fighting like a soldier.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TUMISHO MASHA (@tumishomasha) Masha took up the challenge, also vowing to take better care of himself going forward. And seemingly, that was a turning point for Masha, and the results speak for themselves.

Meanwhile, Masha is starring in Netflix’s first African action thriller “Silverton Siege”. The film is set to release globally on April 27, coinciding with Freedom Day in South Africa. Directed by Mandla Dube, the film follows three young freedom fighters who took hostages in a bank in Silverton, insisting that they would only release them in exchange for Nelson Mandela’s freedom.