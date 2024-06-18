Usher: I don’t eat on Wednesdays

Usher doesn't eat on Wednesdays. The 45-year-old music star has revealed that his unusual diet has been inspired by his grandmother.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, Usher shared: "I fast, not for religious purposes, but it's something my grandmother practised. "I fast on Wednesdays. I typically try to start around 11pm the previous day, then go the entire day on Wednesday just drinking water." Usher is similarly particular about his exercise routines, too.

The award-winning star explained: "I don't like to eat breakfast before I've worked out or done something physical, taking a walk, stretching or doing yoga, sitting in the sun and raising my body's natural heat levels. Then I eat." Usher revealed that he likes to have a varied workout routine, ensuring that he exercises as many of his muscles as possible. He said: "Normally, my workout regimen starts either walking or with certain knee activations and reverse walking that I do to really engage my quads, my knees and glutes.

"Other than that, swimming is a really good thing to get me going, and bike riding. Weight lifting, don't do a lot of that." Meanwhile, Usher recognises the importance of his mental and emotional wellbeing. The 'U Remind Me' hitmaker - who performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year - said: "I try to wake up early enough to have a moment of reflection. Some days I may grab a book and read to stimulate my mind. I may sit quietly and meditate.