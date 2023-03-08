WATCH: 69-year-old woman twerks her a** off

A video went viral of a sassy 69-year-old lady twerking her butt off, because twerking entails a lot of butt and knee work. If you know, you know. Now we can see by the way she is dressed that she is well on her way to 70, in an old school shorts, a lime green T-shirt, and of course, knee warmers – we’re still here for it.

The confident mama showed off her dancing skills in front of a crowd cheering her on. But it’s the moment she bent over, and put her back into it that really had the crowd going. The caption reads: “69 yrs old where !! I make all ages shake”.

Viewers had mixed emotions about the performance, as we know, twerking is frowned upon in some places and households; different strokes for different folks. However, it was majority positive comments, with many praising the woman for her moves: “This is amazing!! Not only is she living her best life but that support behind here is beautiful!’’ “Just hope I can move like that at 69 ! You go girl !!’’