WATCH: Are AI massage robots the future of spa treatments?

With the surge in artificial intelligence (AI) being the new frontier, many of us thought that our massage therapist would never be replaced by AI. However, it appears that even in the spa industry we cannot escape the AI trend.

While many of us consider the touch of a massage therapist one of the most relaxing experiences, many do not enjoy being touched and massaged. For those people, there is now a brilliant solution - an AI robot that will perform the same treatment without the human element - a fully automatic, personalised treatment by a massage robot.

The treatment is completely personalised, beginning with a full body scan which creates a 3D model of your body, allowing a personal massage for each individual. Clients are able to book directly online, and choose their music, area of focus, massage pressure, and timeslot. Every two minutes of the massage treatment costs around R35 - making a 20 minute massage R700. While this is not yet available in South Africa, Dr Nadine de Freitas, Executive Director of the South African Spa Association, says "These high-tech solutions serve as valuable augmentations in a wellness market facing challenges. By incorporating advanced technology, spas can expand their service offerings and extended operating hours.

“This innovative approach ensure consistency and enhances the client experience, while alleviating some of the pressure on therapists amidst increasing demand”. With no nudity involved, instead of removing your clothes for the treatment, a special fully body lycra bodysuit is worn, from wrist to ankle. This makes it easier for the robotic arms to glide over your body without any oil or lubricant, so there is no need for a shower afterwards.

The two robotic arms and heated “hands” working at once, theoretically meaning that clients experience twice the massage in half the time. Clients can adjust the pressure and skip over certain sections of the massage at various points throughout the experience without having to speak to anyone as it is completely automated. Dr de Freitas says, “As the industry evolves, such advancements are crucial for ensuring sustainability and accessibility in wellness services, ultimately benefiting both clients and skilled therapists. This synergy between technology and expertise can foster a more resilient and responsive wellness sector”.