Sbahle Mbahle, also known as the Fitness Bunny, is making some major progress in her recovery.





The fitness trainer has been posting her training sessions that will motivate anyone to follow suit.





It's almost one year since she was involved in a crash last year. The 26-year-old was admitted to ICU on Women's Day after her BMW 4 series veered off the road and hit a tree before bursting into flames.





The road to recovery has not been easy. She returned to the hospital earlier this year and took her first steps last month.





What is more impressive is her training session as she is determined to be in good health and is pushing herself every day.



