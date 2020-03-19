WATCH: Home exercises you can do while avoiding the gym
The coronavirus (covid-19) now has people social distancing, working from home, and some gyms are closing their doors until the outbreak slows down.
Many people are turning to home workouts instead of gyms during the spread of the virus.
While officials explain that c ovid-19 is spread by droplets emitted from the mouth and nose of an infected person, and indirectly via contaminated hands and surfaces, i t has not been shown to spread through sweat, but can thrive in the humid environment of a public gym.
Highly contagious, the virus can land on or be transferred via touch to surfaces where it can live on for up to three days, unless the surfaces are properly disinfected.
So if you want to be safe than sorry, then home workouts should be your thing. Plus, you can bring your favourite gyms direct to your living rooms by watching fit inspiration on social media as well.
Hi everyone, I’ll be posting fun workouts to keep you active at home during this tough period. Let’s stay active and follow necessary hygiene guidelines and keep our immune systems strong. With love ❤️💪 🎵Coronavirus - iMarkkeyz #queenfitnass #covid_19 #stayactive
A post shared by Mapule Ndhlovu (@queenfitnass) on
By using only your own body weight,these versatile moves can help you create a total-body at-home workout that fits your needs and abilities you can defiantly keep your routine going
Exercise 1
Equipment needed:
- Your body weight
- A place to move!
Workout:
A: Whole-Body Warm-Up (dynamic stretching, increase HR)
Air Squats 5 x 8
Staggered-Hand Pushups 5 x 8
1-Leg Glute Bridge /side 4 x 6
Reverse Lunges /side 4 x 6
Dead Bug - opposite sides 4 x 6
Exercise 2
Equipment needed:
- A backpack, bag, or weight of some kind
Workout:
Whole-Body Warm-Up (dynamic stretching, increase HR)
Front Squat 3 x 10
Bent Row 3 x 10
1-Leg Deadlift 3 x 8
Shoulder Press 3 x 8
High Pulls 3 x 8