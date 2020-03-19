WATCH: Home exercises you can do while avoiding the gym

While officials explain that c ovid-19 is spread by droplets emitted from the mouth and nose of an infected person, and indirectly via contaminated hands and surfaces, i t has not been shown to spread through sweat, but can thrive in the humid environment of a public gym.

Highly contagious, the virus can land on or be transferred via touch to surfaces where it can live on for up to three days, unless the surfaces are properly disinfected.





So if you want to be safe than sorry, then home workouts should be your thing. Plus, you can bring your favourite gyms direct to your living rooms by watching fit inspiration on social media as well.









By using only your own body weight,these versatile moves can help you create a total-body at-home workout that fits your needs and abilities you can defiantly keep your routine going