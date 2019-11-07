Zozibini Tunzi is doing a great job of maintaining her body. Picture: Instagram

Being a beauty queen may seem like it's all glitz and glamour all the time, but maintaining a pageant ready body requires effort. Preparing for a competition like the Miss SA pageant can be challenging on both the body and mind, which only emphasises the importance of a regular fitness routine.

Many of the pageant trainers train participants for months, maintaining strict health and fitness routines along with prepping their public speaking abilities.

But the biggest thing that a reigning queen has to do is to maintain a pageant-ready body throughout her reign while juggling new responsibilities and a hectic travelling schedule.

Judging by her body, the reigning Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi is doing a great job of maintaining her body. Her routine includes a Pilates class, which she tried for the first time this year.