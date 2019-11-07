Zozibini Tunzi is doing a great job of maintaining her body. Picture: Instagram

Being a beauty queen may seem like it's all glitz and glamour all the time, but maintaining a pageant ready body requires effort.

Preparing for a competition like the Miss SA pageant can be challenging on both the body and mind, which only emphasises the importance of a regular fitness routine.

Many of the pageant trainers train participants for months, maintaining strict health and fitness routines along with prepping their public speaking abilities.

But the biggest thing that a reigning queen has to do is to maintain a pageant-ready body throughout her reign while juggling new responsibilities and a hectic travelling schedule.

Judging by her body, the reigning Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi is doing a great job of maintaining her body. Her routine includes a Pilates class, which she tried for the first time this year.

"This morning was so much fun! Feeling a little jetlagged, I went for a @pilateson7th class for a little rejuvenation. I did not expect Pilates to be so challenging, but so much fun!," says Tunzi.

Pilates classes typically take 45 minutes to an hour, but you can do fewer moves in less time.

According to Living Strong, an online health hub, the benefits of Pilates go far beyond building core strength and improving flexibility: Pilates can boost your cardiovascular fitness, ease your mind and even help you lose weight.

Tunzi also does Switch - a total body workout  including cardio, strength, core, yoga and functional fitness in every class. 

WATCH: 