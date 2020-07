WATCH: How the 'world's fattest child' lost over 100kg

A 14-year-old boy was once dubbed as the "world's fattest child". Now, after losing 110 kg, he has transformed incredibly.

Arya Permana used to weigh 193 kilograms. Now after losing more than a 100kg, he weighs 83kg.

The man behind Arya’s transformation is Ade Rai, a bodybuilder from Indonesia. He was the one who posted the transformation video of Arya whom he met for the first time in 2016.





Talking to Jakarta Post, Ade said, “I only support him. He likes sports. When he was still very fat he liked soccer. The kind of support that I can give him is to share with his parents about the importance of keeping to a good diet and their motivation to support Arya.”





The family agreed that the only option was to put him through gastric bypass surgery, realising his life was more at risk if they refused it.





Arya reportedly became the youngest person ever to undergo a gastric-sleeve operation.





The procedure - along with a strict diet of grilled fish and vegetables - helped the teenager lose a remarkable 234lbs (106kg), with him now weighing 189lbs (85.8kg).





