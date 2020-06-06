WATCH: How to build arm muscles at home
View this post on Instagram
Over the lockdown period I have improved the strength on my arms and push-ups and here are some tips on how I did it. . . Remember that I also did #GiGyma videos with @mtnza, the link is in my bio and you can use that for more workouts as well as household items you can use as weights.
A post shared by Running|Training| Gym (@ncum_fit) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m not teaching this weekend, so here is an upper body and core workout for you all to try if you’re wanting some workout inspiration! The best part is you won’t need any equipment, so grab your mat and let me know if you try it out. A1. Push ups 4x6-8 A2. Side plank reach 4x8-10 each side B1. Commandos 3x12 each side B2. Tricep dips 3x10 C1. Prone lift offs 3x10 C2. Long lever dead bugs 3x10 each side Any questions, pop them below! #HomeWorkout #UpperBody #Core
A post shared by Alice - Daily Live Workouts (@aliceliveing) on