WATCH: Keke Palmer has found yet another ‘newest’ weight-loss trend and you’ll never guess what it is

We all know who Keke Palmer is. Besides being a talented actress, singer, and comedian, she is now a new mother. Many of us have grown up with her as a child actress with roles in “Madea's Family Reunion”, her own television series, “True Jackson, VP”, and one of my personal favourites, “Akeelah and the Bee”, among others.

The Emmy Award winner has always been an open book when it comes to her struggles with acne. She has been candid about her battle with her skin, which she attributes to polycystic ovarian syndrome. In an Instagram video that made waves on social media last year she professed to have discovered the secret to curing acne. It turned out that the cure for her acne was getting pregnant! Yes, you read that right. In the video, she says: “I'm here to let y'all know I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is?

While many may find it surprising or even unbelievable, there is some scientific evidence to suggest that pregnancy hormones can help reduce acne. During pregnancy, hormonal changes cause an increase in the production of the hormone progesterone. Progesterone causes an increase in sebum production, which can clog pores and lead to acne. However, at the same time, another hormone called oestrogen also increases during pregnancy. Oestrogen has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce sebum production, leading to clearer skin.

Studies have shown that women who experience improvement in their acne during pregnancy have higher levels of oestrogen and lower levels of testosterone, which is also associated with acne. Overall, the hormonal changes during pregnancy can have a complex effect on acne, with the increase in progesterone potentially causing more acne, while the increase in oestrogen can counteract this and result in clearer skin. But Palmer's journey with acne is not just about finding a ‘cure’; it's about the emotional toll it can take on one's confidence. Anything related to our physical appearance can affect our self-esteem, and we often go to great lengths to find a solution.

In a recent TikTok skit, she jokes about the latest weight-loss trends, from tummy tucks to the drug Ozempic. In the video, Palmer is complimenting Tiffany on how amazing she looks, and of course, as we live in a review and influencer culture, the next statement was “do tell!”. This is where it gets hilarious. “It’s the one thing you are not gonna guess, but do you really want to know? … I’ve been going to the gym😆” Her secret to looking amazing is simply hitting the gym.

On the real though, it's refreshing to see a celebrity speak candidly about their struggles with acne and body image and to remind us that sometimes, the best solutions are also the simplest ones. Who knew that the cure to acne was just a bundle of joy away? And who knew that the secret to looking great is just a little bit of exercise? Perhaps we can all take a page from Keke Palmer's book and stop obsessing over quick fixes and instead, focus on long-term, healthy habits that make us feel good about ourselves, inside and out.