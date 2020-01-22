WATCH: Mapule Ndhlovu is beast at the gym









Fitness enthusiast Mapule Ndhlovu. Picture: Instagram

Mapule Ndhlovu is a fitness trainer from Alexandra known as "Queenfitnass" on Twitter and Instagram. She is one of the most loved, and celebrated certified personal and group exercise trainers in the country.

Ndhlovu has been associated with some of the biggest brands such as adidas and Shield.





If you want to be on beast mode at the gym, then her Instagram should be your go to place on social media.





She can inspire anyone to move from the couch to becoming a fitness bunny.





If your trying a healthy lifestyle this year, Ndhlovu says, i t’s better to incorporate what you enjoy in your training routines.





"You can try different things until you get what works for you. Training with a friend or joining group exercise classes also helps a lot!





Building a habit takes time, always remember that and be kind to yourself" says Ndhlovu.

Your body has unlimited potential, push it till your get your desired results.

Go outside and see what you can use to make your exercise exciting.