WATCH: Pole dancer shows senior citizens the ropes and the results are too cute

Professional pole dancer Embla Bergli probably gets some weird requests but nothing could have prepared her for her latest booking. A senior centre requested her to perform for their elderly citizens. And she jumped at the chance to show off her agility.

Story continues below Advertisment

Taking to TikTok, she posted a clip of herself working up a sweat on the pole, for the elderly folks at the centre. "I was booked to perform at a senior centre," she wrote in the post. Her show seemed to have been a winner. She added: "And let me tell you; they loved it."

Story continues below Advertisment

Bergli’s post has since gone viral with 5.1m views and 1.5m likes. The comments were equally hilarious. Most commended her for a job well done and for bringing smiles to their faces. "As a director of active living at a retirement home… my residents would love this," commented one user. Others joked they wanted their nursing homes to have a pole as well.

Story continues below Advertisment

"This is the nursing home I wanna be put in," said another. Pole dancing has gained widespread popularity over the years, thanks to celebs like Pearl Thusi and Siv Ngesi. According to Body and Mind Fitness, some of the many benefits of pole dance fitness include cardiovascular endurance, toning, strengthening, improved co-ordination and balance, and increased flexibility.

Story continues below Advertisment