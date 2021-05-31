WATCH: Raven-Symoné looks unrecognisable as she shares incredible weight loss journey with fans

Raven-Symoné has dropped 28 pounds (about 12kg).

The ‘That’s So Raven’ star shared her incredible weight loss news in a video posted on Instagram.

While on a car journey with her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, she told fans: "Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin.

“You see that chin? If you all watch 'Raven’s Home' literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey.

“Just so you guys know, I am 28-pounds down. I lost a s*** ton of weight."

Her spouse told her: “You’re incredible honey. You’re doing so good."

The 35-year-old star added: “Right now I’m doing a 48-hour fast, so we’re on that journey right now."

Meanwhile, the couple - who tied the knot in June last year - recently revealed they are thinking about starting a family together.

In a joint interview, Raven said: "I want four kids. I want a big family. I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun."

And Raven doesn’t think just one child would be “enough distraction” from her hectic life in the industry.

She added: "But if we just have one child, I feel like it's not enough distraction. I want a whole bunch of people in the house.”

While Miranda agreed: "And we share that in common, wanting that really kind of picturesque, family dinner, loud, house, the things we didn't really grow up with.”

Raven and Miranda hope to each carry a child, but say they may adopt further children.

The ‘Raven’s Home’ actress said: "They don't all have to come from our bodies, though, and I don't think they should.”

And Miranda explained: "We have to really sit down. I think we've been so distracted over the last year let's say, between getting married and moving, starting this work together that that conversation hasn't been on the front line.

"As Raven says, we're not getting any younger. And freezing your eggs so you just know that they're there and they're safe is a wonderful thing.

And I think that's something that we will probably do."

However, the couple’s family dream may not happen for a few years yet, as Raven said they’d ideally like "a couple of extra commas in the bank saved, a YouTube channel that's thriving, and we move" before having a child.

Related video: