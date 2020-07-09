WATCH: This is what you can expect when you return to gym

The world around us has changed, and everyone, including gyms needs to adapt to these changes.

Two of South Africa’s most popular gym groups - Planet Fitness and Virgin Active - say they are ready to reopen their doors having ensured that all safety measures have been put in place. These gyms have made changes so that fitness lovers can return to their workouts in an environment where hygiene is a priority. Virgin Active has illustrated how the new process will be, from arrival to the training. On arrival, the gym says members will receive a digital temperature screening, a quick and effective method to confirm if someone has a fever and might be unwell. Members will be asked to scan their own card for access and Virgin Active team members will conduct a short questionnaire about any symptoms a member may have.





The gym has asked that in the interest of member safety, only members under the age of 60 years may train. Members are required to keep on their face mask while working out, as will the Virgin Active team.





Some of the health club’s facilities remain closed to ensure the health and safety of all members. These include Club V, internet stations, squash courts, saunas and steam rooms. There are grid lines, marked in the change rooms, on the gym floor and in the studios.





Good hand hygiene is an effective measure in keeping viruses at bay. Hand sanitiser is available at the entrance to all clubs and in various locations on the gym floor as a convenient and effective line of defense in addition to regular hand washing for 20 seconds. And while clubs are indoors, each has fresh, filtered air circulating on high frequency for increased ventilation.





Gym towels can spread the virus from surface to surface so members are asked to leave these at home or in their bag and use paper towels instead.

Classes such as Grid training and Boxing have been reformatted so members do not need to share equipment or kit.





WATCH: Virgin Active club re-opening