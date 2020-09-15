WATCH: This TikTok ab workout prank is just too close for comfort

The ab workout prank is just another one of those mostly harmless, but really funny pranks to play on your significant other. If you're comfortable enough together, it could have hilarious results.

Unlike other TikTok fitness challenge, this one does not require any fitness. There are no sets or reps do complete, it’s just a fun prank.

In the challenge you ask your partner to help you with a new ab exercise or yoga pose and, when you are both in position, you hit them repeatedly with your butt instead. It’s impossible not to laugh when you do this challenge. Springbok captain Siya Kolisa and wife Rachel Kolisi did it and it was hilarious.

How to do the ab workout prank, according to Distractify, an entertainment portal.

This prank is best done with a significant other or someone else that you're comfortable getting physically close to. It's probably not best to attempt this one on someone who you don't have that sort of connection with.